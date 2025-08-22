ADVERTISEMENT
IRDAI Having Internal Talks To Cap Health Insurance Premium Hikes
It has been clarified that IRDAI is not in talks with insurance companies currently.
Internal talks are currently underway in Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India to consider capping health insurance premium hikes, sources told NDTV Profit.
It has been clarified that IRDAI is not in talks with insurance companies currently. If talks fructify, the insurance regulator might cap health insurance premium hikes to 10% from next year. This would imply that the companies would not be allowed to raise the premiums more than 10%.
