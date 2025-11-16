ELSS vs PPF vs ULIP vs NPS — Which One Saves Extra Tax To Build More Wealth?

Long-term wealth creation requires strategic planning. Hence it is important for taxpayers to pick the right investment instrument to ensure your money grows steadily and safely. Each investment tool comes with its own level of risk, return, tenure and tax benefits.

Understanding these differences helps you create a balanced portfolio that matches your goals. Equity-based options may offer higher growth, while fixed-income products provide stability. Another important factor to consider is the tax implications.

An assessment of how different investments are taxed can significantly impact your net returns. Some instruments offer tax deductions, while others provide tax-free growth or tax-free withdrawals. By knowing the features of different instruments, you can plan efficiently and avoid unnecessary liabilities.

Assuming that you wish to pick an instrument to save money over 15 years, you can consider options such as ELSS (Equity Linked Savings Scheme), PPF (Public Provident Fund), ULIP (Unit Linked Insurance Plan), or NPS (National Pension System). These instruments vary in features, risks and tax implications.

Let’s see how all these instruments can help in wealth accumulation with an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh per annum for 15 years (similar to PPF).

ELSS

ELSS is a tax-saving mutual fund that invests mainly in equities. Typically, it has a three-year or more lock-in period. The returns in this scheme are linked to market performance, but historically, such funds have been able to generate at least 12% average returns annually.

SIP monthly amount: Rs 12,500

Investment duration: 15 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 22,50,000

Estimated returns: Rs 40,57,199

Total value: Rs 63,07,199

Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961, taxpayers can claim deductions for up to Rs 1.5 lakh per annum on ELSS investments. However, the gains under this scheme, exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh in a financial year, are taxable.