Policyholders First: How Insurance Bill Adds Teeth To IRDAI With Commission Caps, Profit Clawback

For years, insurance policyholders have often found themselves at the weaker end of the system grappling with mis-selling, opaque commissions, delayed claims and limited accountability.

The Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha Bill, 2025 seeks to change that balance decisively by placing consumer protection at the centre of insurance regulation.

At the heart of the Bill cleared by Lok Sabha on Tuesday are three powerful, policyholder-friendly reforms — disgorgement of wrongful gains, a stronger policyholder protection framework, and capping of commissions.

One of the most significant changes is the explicit empowerment of the insurance regulator, IRDAI, to order disgorgement. In simple terms, this means that insurers or intermediaries who violate rules can be forced to return profits earned or losses avoided through wrongdoing.

For policyholders, this is a crucial shift. Earlier, penalties were often seen as a cost of doing business.

During the discussion on the Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the “legislation aims to strengthen regulatory oversight of insurance companies and ensure orderly conduct of the sector, adding that the proposed law seeks to bring greater transparency to insurance operations.”

The finance minister described these measures as a policyholder-friendly reform, aimed at ensuring that regulatory breaches do not result in financial benefit for errant entities.

The Bill also strengthens the policyholder protection framework by enhancing IRDAI’s enforcement powers. Regulatory penalties have been rationalised, with the maximum penalty proposed to be raised to Rs 10 crore and extended to insurance intermediaries.

Funds recovered through regulatory action (including disgorgement) can be used in a manner aligned with policyholder protection objectives.

According to the finance minister, higher penalties are intended to act as a deterrent and improve legal and regulatory compliance.