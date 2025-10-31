ITC Vs Dabur: Which FMCG Stock Should You Bet On After Q2 Results? Here's A Five-Point Analysis

ITC Vs Dabur: India's leading homegrown fast-moving consumer products (FMCG) giants ITC Ltd and Dabur India reported a steady performance despite headwinds during the July-Sept quarter for fiscal 2025-26 (Q2FY26). The FMCG majors have received fresh reviews and stock calls from domestic brokerages after the conclusion of the second quarter results.

While ITC reported a sustained growth in its core business verticals, Dabur India maintained a resilient performance across its geographical segments. On an average, the FMCG stocks have achieved 'hold' or 'accumulate' ratings from brokerages albeit slight trims on their respective target prices.