Growth Momentum To Continue As Lower GST Rates Support; Global Uncertainty Poses Risks: Sept Economic Review

India's growth momentum will continue because of improving domestic demand, lower inflation, monetary easing, the Ministry of Finance said in its monthly economic review for September.

Recent policy measures, including GST rate rationalisation, will likely keep inflation under control while it boosts demand in the economy. The Finance Ministry expects that the overall prices will remain soft in the remaining part of the ongoing financial year.

On the agricultural front, sowing of cereal and pulses recorded a healthy growth at the end of Kharif sowing season, which displayed a favourable growing condition, the report said. The overall food production outlook remained strong despite a decrease in oilseeds and cash crop sowing and crop damages.