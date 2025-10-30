Business NewsEarningsITC Q2 Results: Profit Sees Modest Growth, Revenue Slips 3.4%
ADVERTISEMENT

ITC Q2 Results: Profit Sees Modest Growth, Revenue Slips 3.4%

ITC revenue, however, fell 2.4% to Rs 18,021.25 crore as against Rs 18,649.12 crore in the same quarter last year.

30 Oct 2025, 04:41 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
(Photo source: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

ITC Ltd.'s net profit rose 2% in the September quarter, while its revenue saw a 3.4% decline, according to the standalone financial results declared by the company on Thursday.

The cigarette maker posted a bottom line of Rs 5,179.82 crore, as against Rs 5,078.34 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue, however, fell 3.4% to Rs 18,021.25 crore as against Rs 18,649.12 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation went up 2% to Rs 6,252.01 crore from Rs 6,123.29 crore while margin stood at 34.7% as against 32.8%. in the year-ago period.

(This is a developing story.)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT