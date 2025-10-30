ITC Q2 Results: Profit Sees Modest Growth, Revenue Slips 3.4%

ITC Ltd.'s net profit rose 2% in the September quarter, while its revenue saw a 3.4% decline, according to the standalone financial results declared by the company on Thursday.

The cigarette maker posted a bottom line of Rs 5,179.82 crore, as against Rs 5,078.34 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue, however, fell 3.4% to Rs 18,021.25 crore as against Rs 18,649.12 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation went up 2% to Rs 6,252.01 crore from Rs 6,123.29 crore while margin stood at 34.7% as against 32.8%. in the year-ago period.

(This is a developing story.)