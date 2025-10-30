ITC To Make Voluntary Exit From Calcutta Stock Exchange

ITC Ltd.'s board of directors has given a go-ahead to voluntary delisting of shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. The FMCG-to-hotels conglomerate also informed that their shares will continue to remain listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Ltd., providing nationwide trading facilities.

A few weeks ago, the CSE, which holds a 117 years worth of trading legacy in its kitty, made headlines for conjectures around a probable closure. The Exchange on its part had denied the reports about its closure, calling them incorrect.

Exchange officials told NDTV that the CSE remains operational and has not received any regulatory approval to wind down its business. The exchange has also said that it will issue an official statement after Diwali.

Trading at the CSE was suspended by SEBI in April 2013 due to non-compliance with regulatory requirements. Over the past decade, the exchange made many attempts to resume operations and contest SEBI’s decisions in court.

Founded in 1908, the Calcutta Stock Exchange was once a formidable rival to the BSE, dominating trade volumes and serving as the financial nerve centre of Kolkata’s Lyons Range.