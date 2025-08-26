IOC, BPCL, HPCL Poised For Gains On Rs 30,000-Crore LPG Subsidy: Will US Tariffs Play Spoilsport?—Explained

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet approved a Rs 30,000-crore fund to reimburse the OMCs for losses in their liquified petroleum gas sales. This compensation will allow the OMCs to meet their critical requirements such as crude and LPG procurement, servicing of debt, and sustain capex.

The compensation will be paid in 12 tranches. The domestic LPG cylinders are supplied at regulated prices to consumers by the OMCs. The international prices of LPG remained high during 2024-25 and continue to remain high.

However, to insulate consumers from fluctuations in international LPG prices, the increase in cost was not passed on to consumers which led to significant losses for the OMCs. Despite the losses, the OMCs ensured continuous supplies of domestic LPG in the country at affordable prices.

The losses were also due to the Rs 100/cylinder price cut announced before General Elections 2024. With the Rs 30,000-crore reimbursement, nearly 73% of the losses incurred in FY25 by the OMCs will be covered.

The LPG subsidy will positively impact on the P&L sheets of the OMCs in FY26. It will free-up working capital and the funds could be used to repay debt for capex. It also removes overhang related to LPG subsidy and reinstates confidence that the government's support is intact.

Notably, domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services highlighted that the oil and gas sector contributed significantly to the Nifty 500 pack earnings growth during the April-June quarter of FY26. Nifty 500 reported EBITDA/bottomline growth of 18%/32% YoY in Q1FY26, mainly led by OMCs (+151% YoY net profit growth).