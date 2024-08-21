Why Lack Of Government Support On LPG Loss Could Hit Oil Firms Hard

Oil marketing companies saw weaker earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, mainly on the back of loss on cooking gas sales ranging from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore.

At the run-rate seen in the April-June quarter, companies like Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. could record losses from liquified petroleum gas sales to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 16,400 crore, as per NDTV Profit's calculations.

This is why the LPG subsidy provided by the government of India in fiscal 2025 is important for the profitability of these oil companies.