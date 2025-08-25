Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher As Infosys, TCS Shares Lead

Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Trade Higher As Infosys, TCS Shares Lead
JK Paper, West Coast, and Tamil Nadu Newsprint share prices advanced in Monday's session.

25 Aug 2025, 11:27 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
(Photo: Freepik)
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for live market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 opened higher. The index will face resistance at 25,000. The NSE Nifty emerged as the top performing sectoral index as Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. shares led.

TVS Motor Share Price Declines After Goldman Sachs Maintains ‘Neutral’ Stance

TVS Motor Company Ltd.'s share price declined over 1% on Monday despite Goldman Sachs raising its 12-month price target to Rs 3,430, up from Rs 3,110 earlier, citing upcoming product launches and easing supply constraints. The brokerage maintains a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock.

Stock Market LIVE: PTC Industries Appoints New VP For Its Aerospace Castings

PTC Industries Ltd. appointed Baljinder Singh Koura as vice president of operations, Aerospace Castings at Aerolloy Technologies, the company said in the exchange filing.


Stock Market LIVE: Reliance Power Share Hit Lower Circuit

Reliance Power Ltd. hit a lower circuit of 5% and fell to Rs 46.46 apiece. It remained locked in the 10:40 a.m.

Stock Market LIVE: JK Paper, West Coast And Tamil Nadu Share Prices Advance

In Monday's session, paper producing companies' stocks advanced. JK Paper Ltd., West Coast Paper Mills Ltd., and Tamil Nadu News Print And Paper share prices advanced.

Stock Market LIVE: Mazagon Dock Shares Rise After Positive Update On Mega Project 75 Submarine Order

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. rose during early trading on Monday after the Central government gave clearance to the Defence Ministry to begin negotiations for the Rs 70,000 crore deal to buy six submarines to be built in India with German support under 'Project 75 India'.

