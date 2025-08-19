Trump Tariff Impact: Auto To Pharma—Fitch Flags Sectors Under 'Risk' Over 50% Tariff Rate

Fitch expects a minimal direct tariff impact on Indian IT services and domestically focused sectors like cement, telecoms, and utilities. Still, the report warns that if US tariffs remain significantly higher than those in other Asian markets, there could be a moderate downside risk to its projection of 6.5% economic growth for the financial year 2026.

This could negatively affect a wider range of Indian companies. Further, the diversion of supply to other markets, including India, could depress domestic prices for some products, such as steel and chemicals, according to the report.