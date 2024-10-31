IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp Among Five 'Overcorrected' Stocks Looking Attractive, Says Emkay

The correction territory in which Indian equities seeped into this month still has some attractive pockets of opportunity, if one goes by the 'fallen angel' stock list of Emkay Global.

The benchmark Nifty 50 has corrected 8% in October, but 64% of Emkay's coverage universe has fallen more than 15% from 52-week highs, the brokerage said.

It has picked five stocks whose negative momentum may not have turned around immediately, but are attractive from a one-year perspective.