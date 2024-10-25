IndusInd Bank Q2 Review: Sluggish Medium-Term Outlook Triggers Target Price Cuts

IndusInd Bank Ltd. received target price cuts from brokerages who cited near-term weakness in operations after the lender's net profit in the second quarter took a hit due to higher provisions.

The lender's bottom line stood at Rs 1,325 crore on a standalone basis during the July-September period, as compared to Rs 2,181 crore in the year-ago quarter.

That came after its provisions for the quarter rose 73% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,820 crore. On a yearly basis, provisions rose by 87%.

As microfinance institutions' stress is likely to be high even in third quarter and fee income is running slow for two quarters, Nuvama Institutional Equities reckons that the stock shall underperform even after the sharp price correction.

If recoveries in microfinance institutions remain weak, sequential slippage in the space shall be much higher and credit cost shall also exceed the guided range of 1.3% in the second half of the financial year, Nuvama said.

The brokerage sees upside risks to credit cost if MFI collections do not improve in the third quarter. The brokerage downgraded the stock to 'hold' from 'buy' and cut the target price to Rs 1,290 per share, an upside of 0.7% from the previous close.