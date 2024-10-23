Sona BLW Beats Estimates With Q2 Results, Inks Pact To Acquire Escorts Kubota's Railway Business

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. posted a 17% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 925 crore in the quarter ended September, which was higher than analyst estimates of 13% growth.

The company also surpassed the net profit estimates, as it logged a 16% YoY growth to Rs 144 crore.

Apart from declaring its quarterly results, Sona BLW announced the signing of a pact to acquire Escorts Kubota Ltd.’s railways equipment division. With this acquisition, Sona BLW is set to enter the rail components sector.