Sona BLW Beats Estimates With Q2 Results, Inks Pact To Acquire Escorts Kubota's Railway Business
Sona BLW has entered into an agreement with Escorts Kubota to acquire its railway equipment division for an enterprise value of Rs 1,600 crore
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. posted a 17% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 925 crore in the quarter ended September, which was higher than analyst estimates of 13% growth.
The company also surpassed the net profit estimates, as it logged a 16% YoY growth to Rs 144 crore.
Apart from declaring its quarterly results, Sona BLW announced the signing of a pact to acquire Escorts Kubota Ltd.’s railways equipment division. With this acquisition, Sona BLW is set to enter the rail components sector.
Sona BLW Q2 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17% at Rs 922 crore versus Rs 787.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 894 crore)
EBITDA up 14.5% at Rs 252 crore versus Rs 220 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 249 crore)
Margin at 27.6% versus 28.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 27.9%)
Net profit up 15.7% at Rs 144 crore versus Rs 124 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 142 crore)
Enters Rail Component Business
Sona BLW has entered into an agreement with Escorts Kubota to acquire its railway equipment division for an enterprise value of Rs 1,600 crore, a press release noted.
Escorts' railway division is a leading supplier of critical components, such as brakes and suspension systems for various rolling stocks.
The company's railway equipment division reported a revenue of approximately Rs 950 crore and EBIT of Rs 179 crore in fiscal 2024.
The proposed acquisition of this division is expected to be earnings accretive for Sona BLW right from the first year and offers significant growth opportunities, the release added.