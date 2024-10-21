Adar Poonawalla Acquires 50% Stake In Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

Adar Poonawalla-led Serene Productions has announced a binding agreement to invest Rs 1,000 crore into Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment. With this deal, Serene Productions will acquire a 50% stake in the production house, while Karan Johar will retain the remaining 50% ownership.

Johar will continue as the executive chairman, spearheading the company’s creative vision, while Apoorva Mehta, in his role as chief executive officer, will manage strategic direction and operational excellence.

The press release noted that the collaboration between Serene Productions and Dharma is set to capitalise on India’s growing entertainment industry by merging Dharma’s storytelling legacy with Poonawalla’s strategic insights and resources.

Both companies aim to push the boundaries of content creation and distribution by adopting advanced technologies and innovative production methods. Their goal is to cater to the evolving preferences of digitally savvy consumers, while shaping the future of entertainment for a global audience.

Speaking about the partnership, Adar Poonawalla said, “I am delighted to partner with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions, one of India's most iconic production houses. Together, we hope to elevate Dharma and reach greater heights.”

“This collaboration represents the perfect blend of emotional storytelling and forward-thinking business strategies. It honours our roots while embracing the future of global entertainment," said Karan Johar, executive chairman of Dharma.

Chief Executive Officer Apoorva Mehta highlighted the transformative potential of the partnership, saying, “This investment allows us to explore new avenues in content creation and distribution, elevating the Indian entertainment ecosystem.”

Dharma Productions, founded in 1976 by Yash Johar and now led by his son Karan Johar, is one of India's premier film production companies, known for producing critically acclaimed and commercially successful films across diverse genres. Recent notable films include Kill, Bad Newz, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.