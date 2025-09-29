Gold Hits Record High, Silver Scales 14-Year Peak—What Should You Bet On Amid Festive Cheer?

Spot gold jumped 1.6% to $3,816.79 per ounce, after hitting $3,819.59 earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery rose 1% to $3,846.60. The US dollar index fell 0.3% during the session, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for overseas buyers.

Back home as well, the yellow metal surged to fresh lifetime highs, with MCX price rising Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,15,000. The December contract for gold futures also advanced Rs 1,034 to hit a record Rs 1,15,925 per 10 grams.

Spot silver rose 2.1% to $46.94 per ounce, hitting a more than 14-year high, while platinum climbed 2.5% to $1,606.77, a 12-year high, and palladium gained 0.7% to $1,279.15. Silver futures also witnessed robust gains.

The white metal for December delivery jumped Rs 2,290 or 1.61%, to hit an all-time high of Rs 1,44,179 per kg. The March 2026 contract for silver futures surged by Rs 2,559, or 1.79%, to a fresh peak of Rs 1,45,817 per kg on the MCX.

Last week, gold futures rallied by Rs 4,188, or 3.77 per cent, to close at Rs 1,14,891 per 10 grams on Friday. In the previous week, silver futures had surged by Rs 12,051, or 9.28 per cent, to close at Rs 1,41,889 per kg.