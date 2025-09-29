Silver Rate Today: Price Surges To All-Time-High; Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

The Dec.5 future prices of the white metal rose 1.18% to Rs 1,43,565 according to the Multi-Commodity Exchange. This industrial demand has given silver an extra edge in a year of global economic recovery and renewed manufacturing activity, making it the brighter performer of the two precious metals.

Further, Gold prices today were trading at a new high of levels above the Rs 1,14,000 mark, driven by festive demand and safe-haven demand.

In India, the prices held steady at Rs 1,14,940 per 10 gm, according to the India Bullion Association, compared to Rs 1,13,170 on Friday. The previous high that the yellow metal hit was on Sept. 23, when the price rose to Rs 1,14,360.

"As the labour market and inflation are still a cause of concern for the Fed, they want to keep an eye on the data. The trend of gold is looking positive for the longer term," Gupta stated. In the very near term, there might be some profit booking as the event passes off.