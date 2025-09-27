Bowman Says Fed Should Use Smallest Possible Balance Sheet

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said the US central bank should seek to achieve the smallest balance sheet possible and overhaul its regime for implementing monetary policy.

“Over the longer run, my preference is to maintain the smallest balance sheet possible with reserve balances at a level closer to scarce than ample,” Bowman said Friday in prepared remarks for a speech at the Forecasters Club of New York.

Bowman argued that returning to a regime where the Fed is actively managing the balance sheet would give it better indications of market stress and functioning issues.

“Allowing a modest amount of volatility in money markets can enhance our understanding of market clearing points,” Bowman said.

The Fed moved to a rate-control framework called the ample reserves regime following the financial crisis, when historic stimulus measures and new regulations lifting the amount of capital banks were required to hold flooded markets with dollars. Before that, the Fed conducted large daily operations in markets, buying and selling Treasuries to ensure that its benchmark interest rate traded close to its target.

Bowman, who has been mentioned as a candidate to replace Jerome Powell when his term as chair expires next year, also said she supported holding only Treasuries on the Fed’s balance sheet, with maturities tilted slightly to shorter-dated securities instead of perfectly mirroring those of the broader market. This would give the Fed more flexibility, she said.