Trump Slaps 100% Pharma Tariffs: What It Means For Indian Companies
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Biocon Ltd. are key branded players in the US.
The Trump administration will impose a 100% import tariff starting Oct. 1 on branded or patented drugs unless a company has or is building a manufacturing plant in the US. This presents a fresh challenge to Indian pharmaceutical companies.
The US is the largest market for Indian drugmakers. India exported $3.7 billion worth of pharma products to the US in the first half of 2025.
In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said, "Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America."
He clarified that "building a manufacturing plant" would mean "breaking ground" or "under construction", adding that there would therefore be "no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started".
Uncertainity
To be sure, the US tariffs mainly target branded and patented drugs, where multinational companies like Pfizer Inc. and Novo Nordisk Inc. dominate.
It is yet unclear whether complex generics and specialty drugs from India could also face scrutiny.
Bengaluru-based Biocon, through its wholly owned subsidiary Biocon Generics Inc., commissioned its US manufacturing facility earlier this month in Cranbury, New Jersey. Biocon acquired the Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) facility from Eywa Pharma Inc. in 2023 and has since invested over $30 million to establish a state-of-the-art plant with an annual production capacity of two billion tablets.
Hence, Biocon will likely face no impact from the 100% tariff.
Sun Pharma may have some impact until it announces its US capex plans. It exports specialty drugs like ILUMYA, CEQUA, WINLEVI and ODOMZO. This category contributes 19% to overall revenue.
Other large Indian pharma companies like Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and Lupin Ltd. already have manufacturing facilities in the US.
While the current 100% tariff specifically targets branded or patented drugs, there's a broader context of ongoing US-India trade tensions and previous discussions regarding tariffs on Indian imports. Pharmaceuticals have sometimes been exempt but remain under scrutiny, with earlier proposals hinting at potential tariffs on pharmaceuticals reaching up to 250%.