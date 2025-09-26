Trump Slaps 100% Pharma Tariffs: What It Means For Indian Companies

The Trump administration will impose a 100% import tariff starting Oct. 1 on branded or patented drugs unless a company has or is building a manufacturing plant in the US. This presents a fresh challenge to Indian pharmaceutical companies.

The US is the largest market for Indian drugmakers. India exported $3.7 billion worth of pharma products to the US in the first half of 2025.

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said, "Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America."

He clarified that "building a manufacturing plant" would mean "breaking ground" or "under construction", adding that there would therefore be "no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started".