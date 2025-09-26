Sun Pharma Leads Pharma Stocks Decline After Trump Hikes Tariff To 100%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. declined nearly 5% on Friday as Trump announced 100% tariff on the Pharmaceutical sector unless the company has manufacturing capacity in the United States.

Other Pharmaceutical stocks seeing decline are Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Lupin Ltd. and Biocon Ltd., however the impact on these companies is largely contained since the US tariffs mainly target branded and patented drugs, where multinational companies like Pfizer Inc. and Novo Nordisk Inc. dominate.

It is yet unclear whether complex generics and specialty drugs from India could also face scrutiny. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Biocon are key branded players in the US.

Sun Pharma may have some impact until it announces its US capex plans. It exports specialty drugs like ILUMYA, CEQUA, WINLEVI and ODOMZO. This category contributes 19% to overall revenue.

In FY25, Global Specialty sales rose by 17.1%, reaching $1,216 million. A significant contributor to this growth was ILUMYA, which saw a 17% increase in global sales, totaling $681 million for the year. Additionally, Specialty R&D accounted for 36% of the company’s total R&D spend in Q4FY25.