Global Market Meltdown, RBI Status Quo And More That Happened This Week

It has been a very volatile week, starting with the Asian markets witnessing the worst crash in recent history, led by the unwinding of the yen carry trade. As anticipated, the central bank of India maintained a hawkish stance and kept the key policy rates unchanged, unaffected by the actions of global central banks.

The week also saw the central government revise the long-term capital gains indexation proposal for real estate.

NDTV Profit, in its weekly news wrap every Friday, brings you the mega events across businesses, industries, and countries that have impacted investors' wealth.