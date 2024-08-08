MPC Meeting 2024: RBI Wary Of Growth In Top-Up Loans By Lenders

The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday that it has observed that top-up loans provided by banks and non-banking financial companies have been growing at a brisk pace. The central bank has instructed lenders to take immediate action to address this issue, according to Governor Shaktikanta Das during his monetary policy speech.

Das added that such practices of dolling out top-up loans lead to funds being deployed for speculative purposes.

"...such practices may lead to loan funds being deployed in unproductive segments or speculative purposes," he said. "Hence, it is important for lenders to review it."

India's Monetary Policy Committee, led by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for the ninth straight meeting. It also decided to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns to the target, while supporting growth.