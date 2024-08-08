ScamGram: Telegram Is Becoming A Tool For The Wicked In The Stock Market

Around two months ago, Dinesh was added to a Telegram group claiming to trade in forex, shares, mutual funds and cryptocurrencies. A 34-year-old village school teacher in Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh was looking at ways to boost his income for the future of his family.Over 10 days, Dinesh transferred Rs 2 lakh to the operator of the Telegram group in installments, using the Unified Payments Interface. This money was Dinesh's life savings, w...