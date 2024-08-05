ADVERTISEMENT
Food Delivery Or Bond Trading? Where Did Zomato Profits Come From
Zomato's other income was Rs 847 crore, including gains from treasury income.
The food delivery and quick commerce businesses of Zomato Ltd. were profitable and generated surplus cash at the end of fiscal 2024. This also coincided with the company's maiden profit for the year, at Rs 351 crore.While the food delivery business turned profitable, its quick commerce, dine-out, and restaurant servicing businesses remained loss making on an annual basis.
