RBI Monetary Policy: What Lies Ahead? A Stance Change In October? Rate Cut In December?

Overall, we expect the headline inflation print to average 4.6% in FY25, marginally higher than the MPC's estimate of 4.5% for the fiscal, amid expectations of mildly higher prints in the second half of FY25. We also concur with the MPC's assessment that core inflation has bottomed out and expect an uptick in core prints through the remaining part of the fiscal, led by various factors, including the recent telecom tariff hikes.

The committee cut its Q1 FY25 growth forecast marginally to 7.1% from 7.3% in the June 2024 policy meeting, while leaving the projections for Q2, Q3 and Q4 unchanged at 7.2%, 7.3% and 7.2%, respectively. It also issued fresh projections for Q1 FY26, expecting GDP growth to remain above the 7% mark in that quarter too.

We had expected the MPC to moderate its GDP growth forecasts for Q1 FY25 relatively more sharply vis-à-vis the 20-bps cut that it has instituted. The year-on-year growth in a majority of high-frequency indicators eased in that quarter vis-à-vis Q4 FY24, thereby pointing to a slowdown in volume growth. Additionally, there are visible signs of a tempering in investment activity amid slower YoY growth in most investment-related indicators vis-à-vis Q4 FY24 and a sharp YoY contraction in the Government of India's capex in that quarter owing to the general elections. Moreover, the benefits of deflation in commodity prices also receded in the quarter, which is partly reflected in the corporate results.

Given these factors, ICRA expects GVA growth to ease to sub-6% in Q1 FY25 from 6.3% in Q4 FY24. The unusually large wedge between the growth in the GVA and the GDP in Q4 FY24, which had resulted in a 7.8% growth in the latter in that quarter, is set to come off in Q1 FY25, amid a modest expansion in net indirect taxes as per the CGA data. Consequently, GDP growth is likely to see a significant deceleration in Q1 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.

Likewise, we remain circumspect around the MPC's Q2 FY25 growth projection, which is above the 7% mark. Overall, we expect a transient slowdown in growth in H1 FY25, followed by a pickup to above the 7% mark in H2 FY25, aided by a back-ended government capital expenditure, some pickup in private capex, and an improvement in rural demand. As a result, we expect GDP growth to print at 6.8% in FY25, lower than the MPC's estimate of 7.2% for the fiscal.