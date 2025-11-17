FPIs Pump Rs 7,800 Crore In India's Primary Market Amid IPO Frenzy In Nov; But Extend Equity Selloff

D-Street analysts believe that the stock market has maintained its positive momentum, with the Nifty 50 benchmark hovering near the key psychological level of 26,000, as investors anticipate a strong catalyst for further upward movement.

"A potential trade deal remains a crucial trigger that participants are closely monitoring. Currently, the risk-reward ratio is largely favorable, bolstered by stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings from Midcaps, which have reinforced confidence in growth revival and point to potential future earnings upgrades," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.

A sustained uptrend in the market and new record highs have not been happening since FIIs continued selling on all rallies. According to Dr VK Vijaykumar, a change in FII strategy is necessary for the market to break into new record highs and remain there. This, in turn, requires steady improvement in earnings growth, which is likely from Q3 onwards. If the global AI trade loses steam, that would be a helpful factor.

Analysts noted that Q2 results declared so far indicate an uptrend in earnings growth. Net profits have grown by 10.8%, which is the best in the last six quarters. This is a beat over earlier estimates. "The present trends in consumption indicate that earnings will further improve in Q3. Discretionary consumption, particularly automobiles, will lead earnings growth in Q3. Whether the present boom in consumption will continue even after the festival season is to be watched," he said.

On the technical front, the Nifty 50 index moved up after a few days of consolidation on the daily timeframe. Besides, it has been sustaining above the 21EMA, which is a critical short-term moving average. "The RSI is in a bullish crossover on the daily chart. In addition, the formation of a higher bottom indicates a rising market. The trend is likely to remain strong in the short term, with the potential to move towards 26,200/26,350. On the lower side, support is placed at 25,800," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.