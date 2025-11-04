Pine Labs IPO: 'Don't Want To Be Lonely' —CEO Explains 40% Valuation Cut

According to the top official, the top five Indian banks, top five retailers, top three quick comm companies and, top three online companies are all are clients of Pine Labs. "This is not just because we've built great products, but also in general, the community believes that it's a good company and these are nice people. If you go to Bengaluru or Delhi, the one thing you'll always get to hear from the investor and founder community is that these are people we like to be associated with," CEO Rau told NDTV Profit.

Rau explained that when the company was going ahead with the IPO plans, they didn't want to forget that. "We believe that it takes a village to take a company to IPO and at this stage, we want to take everybody along as we go forward. Its very imp that we prize the IPO in such a way that we can take the community along with us and that's exactly how we've priced our IPO," he explained.

"At the start of the process, we kept the enabling number on the offer-for-sale that our investors would want to do. Our investors believe that they would continue to hold on. We've reduced the OFS size significantly as our investors did not want to sell it at that price that we decided on earlier," he added.

Pine Labs IPO seeks to raise Rs 3,900 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 9.41 crore shares aggregating Rs 2,080 crore and an OFS of 8.23 crore shares worth Rs 1,819.91 crore. Earlier, it was looking to mobilise Rs 2,600 crore via fresh issue, with an OFS component of up to 14.78 crore shares by existing shareholders. Pine Labs is also regarded as one of India’s largest digital payments and merchant commerce platforms.