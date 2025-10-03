GST Cuts Power India's Highest Navratri Sales In 10 Years In Auto, Appliances Sectors

From automobiles to electronics, all segments of the Indian consumer economy saw a sharp rise in their festive sales during the nine-day festival of Navratri, turning festive cheer into record-breaking consumption after recording the highest sales in over a decade, according to government sources.

The consumer sentiment is believed to be boosted by the incumbent government’s NextGen GST reforms that reduced tax rates across categories and made products more accessible.

These measures not only induced price cuts but also unlocked consumer aspirations, enabling families to upgrade vehicles, invest in home appliances, and spend more freely on lifestyle goods.

Brands & retailers reported sales growth ranging from 25% to 100% while in consumer electronics space, LG, Haier, and Godrej Appliances reported high double-digit sales growth this Navratri compared to last year.

Haier’s sales soared 85%, sales at Reliance Retail grew by 20-25% driven by large-screen TVs, smartphones, and fashion and those at Electronics retail chain Vijay Sales also saw a 20% year-on-year sales growth. LG Electronics India also noted "exponential growth" in sales this Navratri season.