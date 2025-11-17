AI Bubble, Fed Pause Fears, Weak Cloud Momentum: What's Weighing On IT Stocks?

The immediate pressure comes from overseas. The Nasdaq has softened again, weighed down by rising concerns that the AI trade may be overheating. Some fund managers believe valuations across major AI names have run far ahead of fundamentals, leading to fears of a possible AI bubble forming at the top-end of the tech market.

Adding to the strain, Google's weaker AI and cloud momentum has amplified doubts about near-term monetisation in generative AI, an area where Indian IT earns a rising share of deal wins.

With Google’s underperformance dragging tech sentiment lower, Indian IT exporters have been caught in the spillover.

Another layer of uncertainty stems from expectations around US Federal Reserve rate cuts. A rate-cut cycle normally boosts tech spending, but the market now worries the Fed may cut later or slower than earlier hoped.

Sentiment are choppy, especially for a sector closely tied to global growth cycles.