Big Short Redux: After Michael Burry, Deutsche Bank Is Shorting The ‘AI Bubble’

German multinational investment bank Deutsche Bank is looking for avenues to hedge its exposure to data centres, persons in the know told Financial Times.

The bank's search for these ways comes in the backdrop of spending billions of dollars in the sector to catch up with the growing artificial intelligence demand.

Executives at the bank are looking to shrink their exposure to the seemingly booming industry, according to the publication.

Investors are steadily forming a hawkish view towards what is being referred to as the 'AI bubble', with many of them having sold shares of major tech companies.

A number of firms, seen as the Wall Street's AI darlings, have seen their shares fell in recent days amid fears of lofty valuations and ambiguity over AI's roadmap towards profitability.

Hedge funder investor Michael Burry, who was famously played by Christian Bale in the film 'The Big Short', has diverted his attention to the AI sector. The 2015 film was centred around traders who made millions from predicting the collapse of the US housing bubble in 2008.

One might be tempted to call this trend the 'big shorting' of the AI space, after knowing that Burry's company has revealed that it has bought financial products called 'options', which will result in pay outs if share prices of AI-linked companies like Nvidia and Palatir take a hit.

The second character in Big short movie was Jared Vennett, based on Deutsche executive Greg Lipman.