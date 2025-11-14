FPIs Remain Net Sellers For Fifth Day, Offload Stocks Worth More Than Rs 4,900 Crore

There was a spike in activity on the Foreign Portfolio Investor's front on Friday, with the overseas investors having sold Rs 4,968.22 crore worth of Indian equities in the end, as per provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers for the 16th straight session, as they mopped up stocks worth Rs 8,461.47 crore.

On Thursday, the overseas investors sold stocks worth Rs 383.68 crore while DII bought Indian equities worth Rs 3,091.87 crore.

Notably, the FPIs have offloaded equities worth Rs 1.46 lakh crore so far in 2025, as per data from National Securities Depository Ltd.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 23,885 crore in September, Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand, they bought equities worth Rs 14,590 crore in June.

Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 Index snapped its two-week losing streak, gaining over 1.5% for the week. The index went up 0.12% and 30.90 up to end at 25,910.05 on Friday.