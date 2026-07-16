DB Corp Q1 Result: Net Profit Rises 24%, Revenue Jumps 8%; Dividend Announced — Check Record Date

Media house DB Corp Ltd. reported their Q1FY27 results on Thursday. The Dainik Bhaskar Corporation reported a 24.1% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2026, aided by higher revenue growth and margin expansion.

The publisher posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 100 crore in the first quarter of FY27 as compared to Rs 80.8 crore in the corresponding period last year. The revenue from operations rose 7.9% to Rs 604 crore from Rs 560 crore a year earlier.

The operating performance improved at a faster pace than revenue. The company's Ebitda increased 23.2% to Rs 136 crore, compared with Rs 111 crore in the year-ago quarter. As a result, the Ebitda margin expanded to 22.6% from 19.8% a year earlier.

The company's tax expense stood at Rs 33.5 crore during the quarter, up from Rs 26.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company's board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 50% of FV) for the financial year 2026-27. The payment of the dividend is subject to tax deducted at source. The record date is July 23, 2026 and the payment will be processed on or before August 14.

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DB Corp Q1 Results - Cons, YoY

Net profit up 24.1% at Rs 100 crore vs Rs 80.8 crore.

Revenue up 7.9% at Rs 604 crore vs Rs 560 crore.

EBITDA up 23.2% at Rs 136 crore vs Rs 111 crore.

EBITDA margin at 22.6% vs 19.8%.

Tax expense at Rs 33.5 crore vs Rs 26.8 crore.

Declares interim dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Track Q1 Results Live Updates Here

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