Crypto Plunge A Warning For Gold Investors? Here's Why The Two Asset Classes Differ

Cryptocurrencies have so far behaved like speculative investments. The crypto market is still in development. It is highly volatile and can be hard to buy and sell. However, gold has repeatedly proven itself as a safe-haven investment, including during times of high inflation. Hence, cryptos are no substitute for gold.

Gold has delivered returns rivaling the stock market over the past 20 years and more. The metal is easy to buy and sell, even during periods of extreme stress. Investments in gold help diversify portfolios, by outperforming other assets during economic and financial downturns.

Hemen Bhatia – Executive Director & CEO, Angel One Asset Management Company said, “In a phase of market uncertainty, the steady flows into gold ETFs reflect how investors are viewing gold as a true safe haven an effective hedge against volatility. In October alone, gold ETFs in India attracted Rs 7,743 crore of new inflows. This underscores how the gold-ETF route is increasingly preferred as a transparent, regulated channel to gain exposure to gold unlike many other formats that may lack oversight."