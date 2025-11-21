Bitcoin Heading For Worst Month Since Crypto Collapse Of 2022

Bitcoin is on track for its worst monthly performance since a string of corporate collapses rocked the wider crypto sector in 2022.

The largest cryptocurrency slid as much as 7.6% to $80,553 on Friday. Runner-up Ether fell as much as 8.9% to below $2,700 and a host of smaller tokens nursed similar declines. The total market value of virtual coins dropped below $3 trillion for the first time since April, data from CoinGecko show.

Bitcoin has now shed about a quarter of its value in November, the most for a single month since June 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The implosion of Do Kwon’s TerraUSD stablecoin project in May of that year sparked a daisy chain of corporate failures that culminated in the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange.

Despite a pro-crypto White House under US President Donald Trump and surging institutional adoption, Bitcoin has plummeted over 30% since rocketing to a record in early October. The rout follows a crippling bout of liquidations on Oct. 10 that wiped out $19 billion in leveraged token bets, and in turn erased roughly $1.5 trillion from the combined market value of all cryptocurrencies.