Gold ETFs' AUM Soars To Rs 1 Lakh Crore As Solid Inflows Continue

Gold's eye-watering rally this year has driven appetite for bullion exchange-traded funds in India, with total assets under management soaring to Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time.

Indian investors remained glued to gold ETFs for a sixth straight month in October, with net inflows worth Rs 7,743 crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Tuesday. The previous month witnessed a record net inflow of Rs 8,363 crore.

Bullion ETFs are passive investment instruments that track the price of gold. They are a proxy and tax-efficient way of investing in the precious metal, without the need to physically store it. There are over 20 such funds in India.

The total AUM as of Oct. 31, 2025, stood at Rs 1,02,120 crore. It is to be noted that the AUM also reflects the appreciation in bullion prices.