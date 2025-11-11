Gold ETFs' AUM Soars To Rs 1 Lakh Crore As Solid Inflows Continue
Gold's eye-watering rally this year has driven appetite for bullion exchange-traded funds in India, with total assets under management soaring to Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time.
Indian investors remained glued to gold ETFs for a sixth straight month in October, with net inflows worth Rs 7,743 crore, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India on Tuesday. The previous month witnessed a record net inflow of Rs 8,363 crore.
Bullion ETFs are passive investment instruments that track the price of gold. They are a proxy and tax-efficient way of investing in the precious metal, without the need to physically store it. There are over 20 such funds in India.
The total AUM as of Oct. 31, 2025, stood at Rs 1,02,120 crore. It is to be noted that the AUM also reflects the appreciation in bullion prices.
In October, the average gold spot price rate on the MCX was Rs 1,22,465 per 10 grams, up 5% over the previous month.
Notably, high gold prices have not encouraged investors to book profits in ETFs, indicating continued enthusiasm for the liquid asset.
Global gold ETFs have experienced inflows for five months in a row, with North America and Asia taking the lead, according to the World Gold Council.
The funds saw inflows of $8.2 billion last month. While October inflows slowed compared to the previous month, they remained comfortably above the year-to-date average of $7.1 billion. "Global gold ETFs are just two months away from recording what looks to be their strongest year on record," the WGC said.
Global gold ETFs’ total AUM rose 6% month-on-month to $503 billion by the end of October, and holdings were 1% higher at 3,893 tonnes, the agency said.
Mutual Fund Inflows
Actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a Rs 24,690.33 crore inflow during October, lower by 19% compared to the inflow of Rs 30,421.69 crore recorded in September, as per AMFI data.
Inflows across the board saw a steep rise as compared to September, with liquid funds leading the inflow. Net inflow of the mutual fund industry was an inflow of Rs 2.15 lakh crore, as compared to an outflow of Rs 43,146.32 crore the previous month.