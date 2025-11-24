Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Open Positive; Natco Pharma, Tata Power, HG Infra, RVNL Shares In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading largely positive at 26,157, which implied 76 points higher open for the NSE Nifty 50 index.
Markets At Open: Nifty, Sensex Open Positive
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex advanced as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank shares boosted. The indices were trading 0.11% higher minutes after open.
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Settles Higher At Pre-Open
The Nifty 50 settled 0.2% higher at pre-open.
Stock Market LIVE: HAL, Britannia, Shyam Metalics, SBI Cards, IKS Health On Brokerages' Radar
Brokerages shared the latest views and insights on Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Britannia, Shyam Metalics, SBI Cards, IKS Health, and more on Monday.
Stock Market LIVE: Oswal Motilal on India Strategy
Raising Indian IT Services to overweight
Markets have bounced back despite IT underperforming
AI infra buildout is peaking, and GenAI services boom to favour Indian IT
Inflection point in Gen-AI services spending may be few quarters away
1Y/3Y of underperformance offer attractive valuations
IT share in Nifty profits has been stable at 15% for the past 4 years
Weight in the benchmark index is now at a decadal low of 10% (vs 19% in Dec’21)
Infosys will be a key beneficiary of the enterprise-wide AI spends
Raising IT from an underweight position to a mildly overweight
Stock Market LIVE: Acme Solar Winds Project Bid
Emerges as winning bidder for 130 MW renewable energy project tender by REMC
Winning bid for renewable energy project tender priced at Rs 4.35 per unit
Source: Exchange Filing