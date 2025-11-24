Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Open Positive; Natco Pharma, Tata Power, HG Infra, RVNL Shares In Focus
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Open Positive; Natco Pharma, Tata Power, HG Infra, RVNL Shares In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading largely positive at 26,157, which implied 76 points higher open for the NSE Nifty 50 index.

24 Nov 2025, 09:17 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
(Image: NDTV Profit)
The GIFT Nifty was trading largely positive at 26,157, which implied 76 points higher open for the NSE Nifty 50 index. Traders will keep an eye on Natco Pharma Ltd., Tata Power Ltd., HG Infra Engineering Ltd., and Rail Vikas Nigam because of the overnight newsflow. The Nifty 50 closed 0.47% or 124 points lower at 26,068.15. The Sensex lost 0.47% or 400 points to settle at 85,231.92.
Markets At Open: Nifty, Sensex Open Positive

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex advanced as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank shares boosted. The indices were trading 0.11% higher minutes after open.

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Open Positive; Natco Pharma, Tata Power, HG Infra, RVNL Shares In Focus

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Settles Higher At Pre-Open

The Nifty 50 settled 0.2% higher at pre-open.


Stock Market LIVE: HAL, Britannia, Shyam Metalics, SBI Cards, IKS Health On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages shared the latest views and insights on Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Britannia, Shyam Metalics, SBI Cards, IKS Health, and more on Monday.

Check all their latest calls here.


Stock Market LIVE: Oswal Motilal on India Strategy

  • Raising Indian IT Services to overweight

  • Markets have bounced back despite IT underperforming

  • AI infra buildout is peaking, and GenAI services boom to favour Indian IT

  • Inflection point in Gen-AI services spending may be few quarters away

  • 1Y/3Y of underperformance offer attractive valuations

  • IT share in Nifty profits has been stable at 15% for the past 4 years

  • Weight in the benchmark index is now at a decadal low of 10% (vs 19% in Dec’21)

  • Infosys will be a key beneficiary of the enterprise-wide AI spends

  • Raising IT from an underweight position to a mildly overweight


Stock Market LIVE: Acme Solar Winds Project Bid

  • Emerges as winning bidder for 130 MW renewable energy project tender by REMC

  • Winning bid for renewable energy project tender priced at Rs 4.35 per unit

Source: Exchange Filing






