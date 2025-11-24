What Is Yen Carry Trade? The Nervousness That’s Gripping Global Markets

To put it simply, investors borrow yen, benefitting from Japan's historically low interest rates. The borrowed yen are exchanged for another currency and invested in higher-yielding assets, such as government bonds, stocks, or real estate in countries with higher interest rates.

Profit comes from the interest rate differential; if the target asset yields more than the cost of the yen loan, the investor gains.

Risks

If the yen rises in value relative to the investment currency, investors can face substantial losses when converting back to yen to repay the loan.

Market movements or changes in global interest rates can trigger rapid unwinding of these trades, leading to volatility across currency and asset markets