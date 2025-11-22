Bitcoin Drop Hits Market Makers In Fragile Trading Landscape

Bitcoin is crashing into dangerous territory — and options-fueled selling is adding to the volatility.

The largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as 7.6% on Friday to $80,553, deepening a selloff that’s erased nearly 25% of its value this month. November is now shaping up to be Bitcoin’s worst month since the 2022 collapse of Terra and FTX — a stretch that triggered a cascade of corporate failures across the industry.

This latest slump has been driven primarily by spot selling — including redemptions from large exchange-traded funds, long-dormant wallets offloading holdings, and fading demand from momentum traders. But options positioning has contributed to the turbulence, magnifying price swings as Bitcoin breaches levels where dealers adjust hedges to stay neutral — a process known as gamma exposure.

"Bitcoin remains vulnerable to continued technical pressure with the potential for a gamma-driven acceleration through key support levels,” said Chris Newhouse, director of research at Ergonia, a firm specialising in decentralized finance.

One of those levels — $85,000 — was breached earlier Friday. That strike had attracted heavy demand for put options, leaving market makers on the hook to hedge large exposures. In this setup, dealers are typically 'short gamma,' meaning they sell more Bitcoin as it falls to stay balanced — a dynamic that can compound downward moves. These firms, often high-volume liquidity providers, aim to remain neutral by adjusting their exposure as prices shift. But when Bitcoin breaks through heavily traded strikes, that hedging activity can act as a technical accelerant.

The next key level is $80,000, where options models show the hedging dynamic flips. Around $85,000, dealers were "short gamma," meaning falling prices increased their risk, prompting more selling to stay hedged. But near $80,000, their positioning flips: they become ‘long gamma,’ where further declines reduce their risk and require them to buy Bitcoin to stay balanced — a shift that can soften the blow of continued selling. Bitcoin was trading at about $85,130 as of 5:18 p.m. in New York on Friday.