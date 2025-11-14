Nifty May Correct 5-7% If NDA Loses Bihar: InCred Equities

The Indian stock market could face a short-term correction with a 5-7% drop in the benchmark Nifty 50 index if the National Democratic Alliance loses power in Bihar. According to brokerage InCred Equities, if the Bihar election results diverge from the exit polls—that predicts an NDA win, D-Street will price in a 'coalition discount' and brace for a surge in volatility.

NDA's loss in the eastern state could trigger a realignment at the Centre, warned the brokerage. Despite the poll of exit polls forecasting a clear NDA mandate against the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan bloc, the final results may differ as some exit polls have also proven to be inaccurate in the past.

"With the outcome of Bihar polls largely discounted by the market, there are no political triggers that can push indices significantly higher. The reverse might happen if the actual poll results turn out to be different from the exit polls," said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.