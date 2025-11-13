Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE: All Eyes On Vote Count Tomorrow Amid Exit Polls Boost To NDA
Bihar Election Result 2025: From exit polls to key battles, here is all you need to know before the big counting day.
Bihar Elections Result 2025 LIVE: What Time Will Counting Begin?
According to the Election Commission of India, the counting of votes and the announcement of trends will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 14, that is, Friday.
Bihar Elections Result 2025 LIVE: Where Do The Opposotion Parties Stand?
The Mahagathbandhan, which is led by the RJD-Congress combine, is projected to be restricted to 92 seats, according to the poll of exit polls.
Meanwhile, the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) of poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is predicted to win only one constituency, despite leading a spirited campaign in the state.
Here are predictions for others:
Bihar Elections Result 2025 LIVE: Exit Polls Sway Towards NDA
The poll of exit polls suggests that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to retain power in Bihar, whereas the Opposition bloc of Mahagathbandhan is seen as a distant second.
The NDA, co-led by the BJP and JD(U), is poised to win 146 seats, according to an aggregate of 13 major surveys released after the elections.
Going by the exit poll trends, the NDA is set to secure a clear cut mandate, as the halfway-majority mark stands at 122 in the 243-member assembly.
Bihar Elections Result 2025 LIVE: Battleground Bihar
The state of Bihar saw a high-stakes battle between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.
Bihar Elections Result 2025 LIVE: Countdown Commences!
The day of verdict is upon us for the legislative assembly elections in the state of Bihar. Counting for the high-stakes political contest will commence on Nov. 14, according to the Election Commission of India.