Trade Setup For Nov. 14: Nifty Finds Support At 25,300–25,400 — Key Levels To Watch
The Nifty formed a high wave candle on the daily chart with a higher high and a higher low, signalling consolidation with positive bias amid elevated volatility ahead of the Bihar election results.
The NSE Nifty 50 found key short-term support in the range of 25,300–25,400 levels, according to Bajaj Broking Research.
"Key short-term support is placed at 25,300–25,400 levels, which aligns with the 50-day extended moving average, the previous breakout level, and the 50% retracement of the earlier up move (24,587–26,104)," Bajaj Broking said.
Dhupesh Dhameja, derivatives research analyst at Samco Securities, identified resistance at 26,000 levels.
"On the higher side, immediate resistance is seen around the 26,000 level. A convincing breakout above this threshold could trigger fresh momentum-driven buying and extend the rally further," Dhameja said.
"Conversely, a breach below 25,750 may invite renewed selling pressure and spark caution among market participants," he added.
As long as Nifty sustains above the 25,700–25,650 region, a "buy-on-dips" would be a favourable approach for traders, Dhameja said.
For the Bank Nifty Index, Bajaj Broking Research identified 57,300–57,100 as a strong support, which coincides with the recent breakout zone and the 20-day EMA.
"Going ahead, we expect the index to break above the upper band of the consolidation range and head towards 59,000 levels in the coming sessions," Bajaj Broking Research said.
Dhameja advised traders to stay selective, maintain a disciplined approach, and focus on confirmed breakouts beyond the consolidation zone for directional clarity in the sessions ahead.
Market Recap
The NSE Nifty 50 Index erased gains from the day's high and ended flat at 25,879.15 seeing an uptick of 0.01% going up 3.35 points. Top Nifty gainers include Asian Paints Ltd. and Hindalco Ltd. Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Oil & Natural Gas Corp. fell the most in the index.
Currency Recap
The rupee closed 3 paise weaker at 88.67 against US Dollar. It closed at 88.64 a dollar on Wednesday. Yield on the 10-year bond ended two points lower to close at 6.50.