FPIs Inflows Hit Rs 35,598 Crore In Oct—Highest In 2025: What Does This Mean For Indian Markets?

Ross Maxwell, Global Strategy Lead at VT Markets, the stronger inflows from FPI’s in Oct. is backed by the fact India remains one of the fastest-growing major economies, underpinned by strong macro fundamentals. Data shows that India's GDP growth remains resilient, inflation is moderate, and government supports infrastructure and manufacturing.

"After seeing outflows due to a perceived overvaluation of Indian stocks against other emerging markets, these factors have made India relatively attractive again compared to other emerging markets who are facing sluggish growth or policy instability," said Maxwell.

FPIs are likely seeing opportunities particularly in sectors such as financial services, renewable energy, and consumer tech, to gain early exposure to high quality companies aligned with India’s long-term growth ambitions.

At the same time, volatile global bond yields and currency fluctuations have made the secondary markets riskier, prompting investors to deploy capital through IPOs where valuations often appear more reasonable and allocations more strategic, according to market analysts.

The surge in FPI participation in IPOs indicates a subtle shift rather than a broader reversal of cautious sentiment. "While overall FPI flows into the secondary market remain uneven due to global rate uncertainty and geopolitical risks, primary market inflows show investors are differentiating between short-term volatility and long-term opportunity," added Maxwell.

He explained that by being selective and entering through IPOs, FPIs are signaling confidence in India’s long-term economic growth story and earnings potential, while maintaining a measured approach to risk.