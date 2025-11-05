Q2 Results Live: INOX India, Delhivery, Britannia And Others To Report Earnings — Check Estimates
Various players will announce their performance for the second quarter today.
Q2 Results Live: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Q1FY26 Results
Ahead of second quarter results of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, here's the recap of its first quarter results in which the comopany reported a 19.64% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,278.63 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 2,835.62 crore in Q1FY25. Total income rose 8.57% YoY to Rs 14,315.86 crore in QFY26 from Rs 13,185.3 crore in Q1FY25.
Q2 Results Live: Check Earnings Estimates Ahead Of The Results
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd. and Delhivery Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their quarterly results on Wednesday. Read here to find out what analysts are expecting from these major names.
Q2 Results Live: Check Full List Of Companies Declaring Results
Many companies are set to announce their results for the July-September period on Nov. 5.
Here's the full list
Q2 Results Live: Aurobindo Pharma, BEML And Britannia Industries In Focus
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the second-quarter earnings season. Various players are set to announce their performance for the second quarter today. These include key names such as Aurobindo Pharma, BEML and Britannia Industries among others.
This is your front-row seat to the earnings action, so stay with us for real-time updates, analysis of the numbers, and all the key details that companies will be putting out through the day!