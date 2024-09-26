Byju's Insolvency: Supreme Court Halts Creditors Committee From Holding Meetings
US-based lenders, represented by Glas Trust LLC, were removed from the committee of creditors even after establishing that their voting share in the committee by value is 99.41%.
The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgment in the Byju's insolvency fracas after a detailed hearing spanning one and a half days. While reserving its verdict, the court said that the committee of creditors of the debt-laden ed-tech firm will not be allowed to convene any meetings in the meantime.
On Aug. 14, the top court ordered a stay on the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's approval of Byju's settlement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India over dues to the tune of Rs 158 crore.
In effect, the top court’s order meant that the insolvency process, which was brought to a halt by the NCLAT, stood revived.
Last month, the NCLAT approved Byju's settlement with the BCCI, putting an end to its insolvency process. According to the settlement, Byju's committed to settling its dues with the BCCI, with payments scheduled for Aug. 2 and Aug. 9.
Approving the settlement, the NCLAT said that if payments are not made according to schedule, the insolvency process will be resumed.
US-based lenders, represented by Glas Trust LLC, are opposing the settlement based on the allegation that the money being used for the said settlement was siphoned from them and its sources are questionable.
Post the revival of the insolvency process and the subsequent formation of the committee of creditors, the US-based lenders were removed from the committee even after establishing that their voting share in the CoC by value is 99.41%.
Adding to the ed-tech firm's troubles, the Delaware Supreme Court backed the US-based lenders over a $1.2 Billion loan default by the ed-tech firm.
Notably, in a statement issued on September 24, Byju's stated that the Delaware verdict has no bearing on the ongoing legal proceedings in India and that its actions are detrimental to all stakeholders involved.