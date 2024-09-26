Byju's Insolvency: Supreme Court Halts Creditors Committee From Holding Meetings

Last month, the NCLAT approved Byju's settlement with the BCCI, putting an end to its insolvency process. According to the settlement, Byju's committed to settling its dues with the BCCI, with payments scheduled for Aug. 2 and Aug. 9.

Approving the settlement, the NCLAT said that if payments are not made according to schedule, the insolvency process will be resumed.

US-based lenders, represented by Glas Trust LLC, are opposing the settlement based on the allegation that the money being used for the said settlement was siphoned from them and its sources are questionable.

Post the revival of the insolvency process and the subsequent formation of the committee of creditors, the US-based lenders were removed from the committee even after establishing that their voting share in the CoC by value is 99.41%.