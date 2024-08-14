Byju's Insolvency: Supreme Court Stays Appellate Tribunal Order That Approved BCCI Settlement

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a stay on the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's approval of Byju's settlement with the Board of Control for Cricket in India over dues to the tune of Rs 158 crore.

In essence, the NCLAT order had put an end to Byju's insolvency process, and the top court's stay on it means that the insolvency process has been revived.

The top court will hear US-based Glas Trust Co.'s appeal against the NCLAT order on Aug. 23.

In the meantime, the top court has directed the BCCI to keep Rs 158 crore that it has received from Byju's in a separate escrow account.

On repeated pleas by the counsel for the BCCI to not stay the NCLAT order, the top court remarked that it was an 'unconscionable' order and it had to be stayed.

BCCI's counsel remarked that the top court has passed the order without even giving them an opportunity to put across their stand on the issue.