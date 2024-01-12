Byju's Valuation Slashed To $1 Billion By BlackRock

US-based investment fund BlackRock Inc. has marked down the fair value of its investments in Byju's again, causing the beleaguered startup's valuation to plummet to $1 billion.

In a filing on Jan. 5, BlackRock Global Allocation Fund valued one share of Byju's parent, Think & Learn Pvt., at about $209.5 apiece. BlackRock holds a 0.9% stake in the company, which implies a valuation of $1 billion, down from its peak $22 billion valuation.

Last May, BlackRock had already slashed the valuation of the Byju Raveendran-led edtech firm to $8.4 billion from $11.3 billion.

BlackRock isn't the only investor downgrading Byju's valuation in its books. In November, long-time investor Prosus slashed the valuation of Byju's to below $3 billion, down over 86% from its once $22-billion worth.