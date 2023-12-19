Byju's Consolidated Revenue Misses FY22 Guidance, Loss Swells To Over Rs 8,000 Crore

Byju's holding company, Think & Learn Pvt., has posted a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 5,015 crore in FY22, missing its Rs 10,000-crore guidance.

The embattled edtech unicorn's revenue rose from Rs 2,280.2 crore in FY21, but missed its own guidance by a large margin, according to people familiar with the development. Its loss also swelled to Rs 8,245 crore, from Rs 4,564 crore in FY21.

Byju's is set to approve FY22 numbers in an AGM on Wednesday, as per a company notice.

Earlier in November, the ed-tech company reported an Ebitda loss of Rs 2,253 crore for its standalone business, even as revenue grew to Rs 3,569 crore for FY22. The company hasn't commented on its consolidated numbers formally.

(This is a developing story)