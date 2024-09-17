Byju's Insolvency: US Based Lenders Challenge Removal From Committee Of Creditors

The Apex Court heard US-based lenders represented by Glas Trust LLC, who have almost Rs 11,000 crore in claims, contest their removal from the committee of creditors (CoC) of debt-ridden Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of Byju's.

The lenders, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, said that their voting share in the CoC by value is 99.41% but the interim resolution professional Pankaj Srivastava has disqualified them from voting.

"Our voting share has been reduced from 99% to 0% and the creditor that has a share of 0.18% now has 100% of the voting share," Sibal said.

Sibal added that the interim resolution professional performed an adjudicatory function in removing them from the CoC, which is impermissible under law.

Glas Trust was removed from the CoC on Sept. 3 on the ground that some documents were not supplied to the interim resolution professional.

The top court will continue hearing the case on Sept. 18.