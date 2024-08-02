Byju's Set To Exit Insolvency As NCLAT Approves Settlement With BCCI

Troubled ed-tech company Byju's is set to exit insolvency after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Friday approved the ed-tech firm to settle the case with Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The beleaguered company has committed to settling its dues with the BCCI by next week, with payments scheduled for Aug. 2 and Aug. 9. The settlement amount will be paid by Riju Raveendran, brother of Byju's Raveendran and a major shareholder in the company. The tribunal has also said that if the said payment is not made as per the settlement proposal, the insolvency order will remain.

However, the US based lenders had alleged that the money being used for the said settlement is siphoned from them and its source is questionable. Due to this, the appellate tribunal had asked the ed-tech company to submit an undertaking that Riju's funds are legible and not laundered.

The undertaking was submitted in the previous hearing.

The appellate tribunal was hearing Byju Raveendran's petition challenging the initiation of insolvency proceedings against Think & Learn Pvt., Byju's parent company.

The Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had initiated corporate insolvency resolution proceedings against Think & Learn Pvt. on July 16, following Byju's default on a Rs 158.9 crore payment to the BCCI. As a result, the NCLT suspended the company's board and appointed an interim resolution professional to manage its debts.