Byju's Says Karnataka High Court Deems Resolutions At Upcoming Investor-Led EGM As Invalid

The Karnataka High Court has passed an order in response to a petition filed by Byju's parent, Think & Learn Pvt., deeming any resolutions proposed to be passed at the extraordinary general meeting on Feb. 23 as invalid.

Any resolutions will remain invalid until the final hearing and disposition of the petition, the edtech said in a statement late on Wednesday.

NDTV Profit has not seen the order yet as it is not available in the public domain.

In its petition, Byju's said the reasons for the EGM, including the removal of Byju Raveendran as chief executive officer and chairman, as well as Divya Gokulnath and Riju Raveendran as directors, were merely a "smokescreen designed to disrupt the management, control, and functioning of the company".

The company pled that the EGM was "devoid of merit" and put forward to disrupt the ongoing rights issue.

The Bengaluru-based erstwhile unicorn filed the petition under Section 9 of The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, arguing that certain investors, including General Atlantic, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Peak XV Partners, Sofina, and T. Rowe Price Associates had violated the Articles of Association, the Shareholders’ Agreement, and the Companies Act, 2013, by calling for the EGM.

"The company remains confident in its ability to navigate the current challenges and thanks all its shareholders for their overwhelming participation in the ongoing rights issue," it added.

The order is the latest in a series of rifts between Byju's and its investors. Shareholders led by Prosus had earlier called for the ouster of Byju from the helm and called for the resolution of the outstanding governance, financial mismanagement and compliance issues, alongside a rejig of the family-led board and a change in leadership of the company.